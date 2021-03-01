Comparing Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) & The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and The Goldman Sachs Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $53.92 billion 2.05 $8.47 billion $21.03 15.19

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Capital Partners and The Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 1 5 16 0 2.68

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $305.76, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 16.65% 11.23% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, meaning that its stock price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services. This segment also offers underwriting services, such as equity underwriting for common and preferred stock and convertible and exchangeable securities; and debt underwriting for various types of debt instruments, including investment-grade and high-yield debt, bank and bridge loans, and emerging- and growth-market debt. Its Global Markets segment is involved in client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit products; mortgages; currencies; commodities; and equities; and provision of equity intermediation, and equity financing services, as well as offers clearing, settlement and custody services. The company's Asset Management segment manages assets across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, and financing services, as well as invests in corporate, real estate, and infrastructure entities. Its Consumer & Wealth Management segment offers wealth advisory and banking services, including financial planning, investment management, and lending; private banking and lending services; unsecured loans; and saving and time deposits. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

