Comparing Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and ATIF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.21 -$51.77 million N/A N/A ATIF $690,000.00 99.48 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

ATIF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gopher Protocol and ATIF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ATIF beats Gopher Protocol on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services. It also operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides membership services, such as online capital market information, pre-IPO education, and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. In addition, the company offers multimedia services, as well as multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production, and movie theater services. Further, it invests in films and TV programs, as well as distributes that programs in movie theaters or through online platforms. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

