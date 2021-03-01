Comparing Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Materialise and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 1 1 0 0 1.50 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Materialise presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 41.77%. My Size has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than Materialise.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise -2.06% -2.68% -1.08% My Size -3,326.90% -206.80% -132.10%

Volatility and Risk

Materialise has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Materialise and My Size’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $220.31 million 10.82 $1.84 million $0.03 1,517.00 My Size $60,000.00 161.54 -$5.50 million N/A N/A

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. It has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; Corin Ltd.; and Fluidda, as well as a partnership with Sigma Labs, Inc. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

