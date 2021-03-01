Comparing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 17.06% 8.26% 0.62% CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $15.19 billion 0.99 $2.72 billion $5.96 4.86 CF Bankshares $46.82 million 2.18 $9.60 million $2.03 9.46

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

CF Bankshares has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.50%. Given CF Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 876 service centers; 5,773 ATMs; 13 cash dispensers; and 48 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, Columbiana, and Blue Ash Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.