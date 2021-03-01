Comparing Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ryanair alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ryanair and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 2 5 9 0 2.44 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryanair presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Ryanair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair -21.31% -6.78% -2.40% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ryanair has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryanair and Thai Airways International Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $9.44 billion 2.56 $721.22 million $4.97 21.63 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.06 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Ryanair has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Summary

Ryanair beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, marketing and advertising, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2020, it had a principal fleet of approximately 440 Boeing 737 aircraft and 26 Airbus A320 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,500 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 242 airports, including 79 bases. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.