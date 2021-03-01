Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,117,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $454.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.50. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

