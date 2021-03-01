Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

