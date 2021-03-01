Connolly Sarah T. Buys Shares of 1,500 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $785,756. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

HSY opened at $145.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.54.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.