Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $193,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.