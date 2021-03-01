Constellation 1-Day Volume Tops $1.59 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $43.03 million and $1.59 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00782624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

