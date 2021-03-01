Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Tops One Day Volume of $103,304.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $103,304.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00795405 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00030115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.