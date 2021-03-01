Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.15 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $103,304.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00795405 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00030115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.