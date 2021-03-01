ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.62 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.85 or 0.00477427 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

