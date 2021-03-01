Contrasting Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 1.51 $67.93 million $7.60 3.36 PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.72 -$23.95 million $0.05 70.20

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 5 12 2 0 1.84 PHX Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $8.48, indicating a potential downside of 66.82%. PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential downside of 36.61%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07% PHX Minerals -78.94% 3.78% 2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

