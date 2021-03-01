Contrasting Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XpresSpa Group and Green Endeavors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Endeavors 0 0 0 0 N/A

XpresSpa Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.86%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Green Endeavors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Green Endeavors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.52 -$21.22 million N/A N/A Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Endeavors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Green Endeavors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64% Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats Green Endeavors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of January 20, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Green Endeavors Company Profile

Green Endeavors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon. Green Endeavors, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

