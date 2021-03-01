Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 3,714 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 356.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 3.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $44.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,683.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,858.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,455.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

