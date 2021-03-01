Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 106.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,531. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.