Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites comprises 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

