Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.65. 12,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.80.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

