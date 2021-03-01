Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Target by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Target stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,689. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

