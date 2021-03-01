Copperwynd Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

DTE stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,392. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

