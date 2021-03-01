CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Issues Earnings Results

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of CLGX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.41. 2,536,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37. CoreLogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

