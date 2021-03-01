Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

NYSE RY opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

