CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.33% of CoStar Group worth $122,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

CSGP traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $823.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,953. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $899.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $872.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

