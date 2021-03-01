Covenant Partners LLC Has $501,000 Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 370,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

MT stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

