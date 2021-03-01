Covenant Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 49,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

CCI stock opened at $155.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.