Covenant Partners LLC Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

