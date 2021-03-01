Covenant Partners LLC Sells 397 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 18,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 146,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock valued at $360,066,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

FB opened at $260.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $743.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.