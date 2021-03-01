Cowen Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $324.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $334.00 to $324.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.64.

American Tower stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.41. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after acquiring an additional 772,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

