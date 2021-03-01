Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.85% of Crane worth $309,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CR stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $87.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.