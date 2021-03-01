Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $148.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFM. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

