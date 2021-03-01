Credit Suisse Group Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,646,840. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $219,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

