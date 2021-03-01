Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $260.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.26.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

