Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded by Charter Equity to Market Outperform

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.42.

CREE stock opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cree by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 922.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,246 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,059 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

