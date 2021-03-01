Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.79.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.