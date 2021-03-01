Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Raised to $33.50

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.50 to $33.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRLBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cresco Labs has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.15.

CRLBF opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

