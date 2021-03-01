Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

CEQP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

