Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Capital One Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

