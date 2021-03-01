CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $140.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $113.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

CRSP stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,703 shares of company stock valued at $53,944,533 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

