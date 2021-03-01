CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.50.

CRSP opened at $125.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,703 shares of company stock valued at $53,944,533. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

