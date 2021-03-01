Critical Survey: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC and Wirecard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $4.84 billion 8.37 $1.02 billion $0.76 39.54 Wirecard $2.38 billion 0.03 $410.28 million N/A N/A

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Wirecard.

Risk and Volatility

SMC has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wirecard has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wirecard shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Wirecard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 20.08% 8.17% 7.34% Wirecard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SMC and Wirecard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 0 1 3.00 Wirecard 1 4 0 0 1.80

Summary

SMC beats Wirecard on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions that include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard has strategic partnerships with Poynt, CreditPilot PLC, SunExpress, and Emonvia. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

