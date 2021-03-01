Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.19.

CCRN stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,316 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

