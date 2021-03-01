CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.23 million and $65,848.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00789058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00029924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041498 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

