Curio Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Curio has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $44,867.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curio has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Curio token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.53 or 0.00780088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045006 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

CUR is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.

Buying and Selling Curio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

