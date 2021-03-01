CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. CUTcoin has a market cap of $13.40 million and $461.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00049881 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00288699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001858 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010719 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,336,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,336,509 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.