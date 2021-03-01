CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

