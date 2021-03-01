Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.53 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average is $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

