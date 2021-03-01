Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 200 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $79,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 75.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

YUMC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.15. 9,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,306. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.