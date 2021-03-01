Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 225 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

