DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Elastic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.13). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

ESTC stock opened at $134.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Elastic by 46.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $20,067,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,614.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Elastic by 16.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,859.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,127,464 shares of company stock valued at $161,481,812 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

